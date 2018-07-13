The family of a missing USC student and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help to find him.Security video shows Bo John Jones leaving his apartment near the 1100 block of 6th Street in L.A. around 4:30 p.m. last Sunday with only his cellphone.The cellphone was located Thursday near the MacArthur Park playground less than 2 miles from his apartment. Jones' family has said he would sometimes take walks in the park.Jones' father and mother, Susan and James, handed out flyers after rushing to Los Angeles from out of state after learning of their son's disappearance."He's very responsible and everything. For him to just walk away, leave his car, his wallet, his ID - just to leave it here at the apartment and just walk away is not like him," James Jones said.The 22-year-old is a Ph. D. student at USC. His roommate told family that Jones did not return home Sunday night. His cellphone had been turned off, but was back on Thursday."I had turned on the Find My iPhone app and so it pinged me saying someone had found it. They were at a cellphone store trying to crack it," James Jones said.He was able to retrieve his son's phone from a woman, who said she found it Tuesday morning near the playground.James Jones said his son was excited about upcoming work in his operational research program."He sounded great. He was happy. He was looking forward to coming home to New York at the end of the month," Susan Jones said. "We're all wracking our brains trying to figure out what could have possibly happened because it's not like him at all."Jones is described as a 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red USC T-shirt, grey shorts and sandals.If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.