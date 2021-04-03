Family demands justice after 25-year-old man with autism shot by LASD in Cudahy

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother is demanding justice after her 25-year-old son with autism was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies at their home in Cudahy.The man's mother says she called authorities to help with her son, but he instead ended up in the hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition."What happened to him should not have happened. She went and told the deputies repeatedly that he suffered from autism, he was hard of hearing," attorney Christian Contreras said at a vigil in Lynwood Friday evening.Isias Cervantes is now hospitalized in critical condition with a spinal cord injury. His attorneys say he may never walk again.The violence erupted Wednesday when Rosa Padilla called for help with her son.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to the 5100 block of Live Oak Street in Cudahy for a family disturbance.LASD claims Cervantes attacked one of the deputies, gouging at his eyes while attempting to reach for his weapon. During the struggle, deputies opened fire.His mother who witnessed the incident says her son wasn't a threat and says they shot him for no reason."Within three minutes of being called to help young Isias and his family, he was shot in the back on the floor of his living room," attorney Austin Dove said.Padilla is the full-time caregiver for Isias and his twin brother who has cerebral palsy. She says the deputies need to be held responsible for the shooting. She also says the department needs more training in dealing with people with special needs and mental health issues."These people who are defenseless need protection, we need to address what's going on in this community and we need justice now," Contreras said.The Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation, per protocol when a deputy-involved shooting occurs.