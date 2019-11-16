Family narrowly escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A South Los Angeles family narrowly escaped injury after a dramatic fire erupted inside their apartment early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to the home in the 5300 block of South Main Street, where massive flames and black smoke were seen emanating from a second-story window.

News video showed a man and woman running out of the apartment, each of them carrying a young child in their arms.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from inside and on the roof, extinguishing it within 17 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. No serious injuries were reported.

"I'm just glad I got my kids out. That's the most important thing. All this is material stuff," resident David Gonzalez said, pointing to a pile of charred items outside the apartment. "Little by little we can get everything back. I'm glad that my kids - nothing happened to my kids."

The structure was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
