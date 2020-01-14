Arts & Entertainment

Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer on final question

A Family Feud Canada contestant mixed up her pop culture references when answering the final question to win the game.

The question was, "Name Popeye's favorite food."

With a dance and a grin, contestant Eve Dubois slammed the buzzer and yelled, "Chicken!"

Her mistake was clear--Popeyes the restaurant makes chicken, Popeye the character eats spinach.

The question was worth $10,000.

After the video of her mistake went viral, Popeyes sent her an offer for $10,000 worth of food from the fast food chain.

