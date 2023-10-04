Family Guy Experience with putt-putt course and scene replicas are the ultimate show tribute

The pop-up Family Guy Experience with putt-putt course and real-life replica of the show's Drunken Clam bar is every fan's dream.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Family Guy Experience is the ultimate homage to one of TVs most beloved cartoon families. The pop-up experience in Los Angeles' Arts District features scenes and characters from the beloved cartoon Family Guy is the ultimate fan experience.

"For us the fact that Family Guy is moving in on its 22nd season just shows the staying power of it," said Derek Berry, Bucket Listers' President of Experiences. "I think fans just clamored for something in real life."

"Everywhere you are is like an immersive experience," said Keely O'neal, a fan from Chicago. "They have a ton of Easter egg moments for the show, if you're a big fan, that you'll be able to walk around and see. It's absolutely incredible."

The Family Guy Experience features a custom Giggity Golf putt-putt course, a fully functioning Drunken Clam bar, and an Eat My Junk food truck for pre-tee and post-game bites. Visitors experience fully themed golf replicas of scenes from the show.

The experience runs through mid-November and all-new episodes of Season 22 of the Family Guy air Sundays and are available to stream the following day exclusively on Hulu. Previous seasons can be found exclusively on Hulu, Freeform, and the FX network.