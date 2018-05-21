Emotional family members returned to visit the site where a toddler was killed by a suspected drunk driver in South Los Angeles.Grieving parents and other family placed toys and candles at the site where just a day before 2-year-old Eidan Cortez was killed.Police say a man driving a Chevy Tahoe who was under the influence ran over Cortez and his mother as they were walking on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.The SUV then smashed into the house. Witnesses say two passengers got out and fled the scene, but bystanders were able to prevent the driver from leaving the scene until police arrived.The boy's mother is about three months pregnant. His father said the last thing Eidan had said was to ask if they could go to Chuck E. Cheese.Joyce Fantroy was home when her house shook from the impact. She ran out to a horrific scene of a lifeless little boy and his injured mother."Every time I walk out of my door I'm going to see that child laying there on the grass," she said. "It's going to take a while. I don't know if I can continue to live here with that vision."The driver was arrested and booked for DUI.