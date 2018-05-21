Family leaves tributes to child killed by alleged drunk driver in South LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Eidan Cortez was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in South LA, police say. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Emotional family members returned to visit the site where a toddler was killed by a suspected drunk driver in South Los Angeles.

Grieving parents and other family placed toys and candles at the site where just a day before 2-year-old Eidan Cortez was killed.

Police say a man driving a Chevy Tahoe who was under the influence ran over Cortez and his mother as they were walking on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The SUV then smashed into the house. Witnesses say two passengers got out and fled the scene, but bystanders were able to prevent the driver from leaving the scene until police arrived.

The boy's mother is about three months pregnant. His father said the last thing Eidan had said was to ask if they could go to Chuck E. Cheese.

Joyce Fantroy was home when her house shook from the impact. She ran out to a horrific scene of a lifeless little boy and his injured mother.

"Every time I walk out of my door I'm going to see that child laying there on the grass," she said. "It's going to take a while. I don't know if I can continue to live here with that vision."

The driver was arrested and booked for DUI.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crasharrestlapdchild killedchild deathSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News