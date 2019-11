Family members honor Dominic Blackwell, student killed in Saugus High School shooting

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered to honor one of the students killed in the Saugus High School shooting A memorial service was held Sunday for 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Loved ones said their final goodbyes and honored his life.Dominic's grandfather presented the memorial talk and said the teenager was full of life and love."Where do I even start with this kid? He was his grandmother's shadow...his aunt Angie's little goober. He was him mom's peanut. He was a kid with an infectious laugh, a bright smile, and a kind heart," said Gene Hall, Dominic's grandfather.On a GoFundMe page, Dominic was described as a bright, shining light personified by a goofy laugh, cheesy smile, and a huge, caring heart. celebration of life honoring Gracie Anne Muehlberger, a second student killed in the shooting was held Saturday.