Family members honor Dominic Blackwell, student killed in Saugus High School shooting

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered to honor one of the students killed in the Saugus High School shooting .
A memorial service was held Sunday for 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Loved ones said their final goodbyes and honored his life.
Dominic's grandfather presented the memorial talk and said the teenager was full of life and love.
"Where do I even start with this kid? He was his grandmother's shadow...his aunt Angie's little goober. He was him mom's peanut. He was a kid with an infectious laugh, a bright smile, and a kind heart," said Gene Hall, Dominic's grandfather.
On a GoFundMe page, Dominic was described as a bright, shining light personified by a goofy laugh, cheesy smile, and a huge, caring heart.
A celebration of life honoring Gracie Anne Muehlberger, a second student killed in the shooting was held Saturday.
