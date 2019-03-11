Family IDs girl found on Hacienda Heights trail; officials not confirming yet

Family members say 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones is the girl whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, although authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity.

By
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A family has come forward saying they know the identity of the girl whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

Family members have put up a makeshift memorial for the girl near where a body was found in a rollaway duffel bag on March 5.

Family members contacted Eyewitness News to identify the girl as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones.

The memorial at the site adorned with balloons and teddy bears declares "Rest In Heaven Our Trinity Love Jones."

Authorities have not yet confirmed the family's statements and are still working to officially identify the victim. They have released a sketch in an effort to develop information from the public.

A sketch shows an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.

A sketch shows an unidentified girl whose body was found on a trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019.



Family members who gathered at the site were too distraught to immediately offer more details about the girl or what may have happened to her.

Her body was found that morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive. Officials said it appeared the body had been pushed off the edge of the roadway down an embankment onto an equestrian trail within 24 hours of the discovery by local workers doing maintenance on the trail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office later ruled her death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
