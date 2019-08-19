Family member in custody after woman found dead at Laguna Beach mobile home

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A family member was taken into custody after a woman in her 60s was found dead Sunday morning at a mobile home park in Laguna Beach, officials said.Authorities were called to the Laguna Terrace Park community around 10:45 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation.They found a woman, believed to be around 66 years old, dead at a home in the community.Witnesses gave a description of a possible suspect and vehicle and the description was broadcast to local and state authorities. By noon, Orange County sheriff's deputies had pulled over an individual matching the description.The man, believed to be around 34 years old, is described as someone who is either responsible for the woman's death or knows what happened, officials say. He is described as a family member of the victim.