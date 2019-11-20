Family, friends mourn 14-year-old killed in Monterey Park hit-and-run crash

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered at a vigil to remember a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Atlantic and Newmark avenues, according to Monterey police.

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Joshua Madrid.

"Vibrant, young beautiful smile - Joshua. He loved skateboarding. He loved his friends. He loved his family, tragically taken too young, way to young," said April Carson, the victim's aunt.

Madrid was skateboarding with his friends when he texted his mother he was on his way home. While on his skateboard, Madrid crossed the street, but was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

His parents were made aware of the incident when a police officer answered the teenager's phone.

"We were skating right there and some car just him," said friend Matthew Tracy. "How can you do that and not help him back up or something?"

"It makes me very angry, and I know whoever did this is not going to get away with it," Carson said. "It could have been an accident. The fact that you left the scene and didn't even try to render aid to him, that's a crime."

Police haven't yet identified a suspect vehicle. But, the Madrid family tells Eyewitness News detectives have collected surveillance video from the busy intersection and they're praying someone comes forward with information.

"If you need a shoulder to lean on, he'd be there," said friend Aidan Eshaghian. "He was one of the best. He'd be there for you. It's sad that he's leaving all his friends, family just to a dumb accident. It's like, why?"

"He was nice to anybody, even if you just met him. He's your friend. I miss him," said cousin Devin Tolliver. "This shouldn't have happened."
