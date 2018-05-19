SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Texas school shooting: 'We are shocked and confused,' suspect's family says in statement

EMBED </>More Videos

13 Investigates: Inside the mind of a suspect (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
The family of the suspect involved in the Santa Fe High School shooting is speaking out.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is suspected in the deadly shooting that unfolded Friday morning inside Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring 13 more.

The family said the following in a statement:

We are saddened and dismayed by yesterday's events at Santa Fe High School. We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims. We also wish to thank all the first responders from all over Texas that assisted in rendering aid and support.

We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred. We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy. While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love.

We share the public's hunger for answers as to why this happened, and will await the outcome of the investigation before speaking about these events. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation, and ask for the public's patience while it moves forward.

We ask the public to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process these events, and begin the healing process.

The Pagourtzis Family

EMBED More News Videos

Dimitrios Pagourtzis appeared before a judge Friday in Galveston County, Shelley Childers reports.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorneys for the suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting describe their first meeting with their client.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe HS shooter wasn't targeting anyone, attorney says
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect requests 'reasonable bond' set
Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
OC family grieving loss of son killed in Texas school shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News