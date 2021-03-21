Compton: Family of 28-year-old Asian woman who was fatally shot calls for hate crime investigation by LASD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10435735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Asian American women say they have often been harassed based on their race in the wake of a gunman's rampage killing 6 Asian women.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 28-year-old Asian woman who was killed in Compton believes the shooting was racially motivated, a civil rights activist said Sunday.Sia Marie Xiong was identified as the victim by Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, adding that her family is calling for a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."There has been a dramatic increase of women of Asian descent being murdered or violently attacked nationwide," Ali noted in a statement.The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, according to the authorities.Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower torso, a Sheriff's Department news release said. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."There is no known motive or any suspect information," the sheriff's statement said. "The investigation is ongoing."A description of the suspect and the circumstances that led to the shooting were not disclosed.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.