MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of the man shot and killed while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park has filed a lawsuit against the multiple agencies, and the suspect in the killing.
Tristan Beaudette was shot while sleeping in his tent with his daughters last June. In the lawsuit, Beaudette's family alleges the public was not warned about a series of unsolved shootings in the park prior to his death.
The suspect, Anthony Rouda, is awaiting trial. Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.
Calabasas campground murder: Family of man fatally shot while camping with daughters files lawsuit
