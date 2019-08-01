Calabasas campground murder: Family of man fatally shot while camping with daughters files lawsuit

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of the man shot and killed while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park has filed a lawsuit against the multiple agencies, and the suspect in the killing.

Tristan Beaudette was shot while sleeping in his tent with his daughters last June. In the lawsuit, Beaudette's family alleges the public was not warned about a series of unsolved shootings in the park prior to his death.

The suspect, Anthony Rouda, is awaiting trial. Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeleslos angeles countymurderhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
VIDEO: Monrovia kidnapping suspect raps about killing, burying woman
Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files lawsuit against DCFS
Cedars-Sinai official charged with possession of child pornography
Art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Hyde Park during traffic stop
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Show More
Man detained for possibly setting I.E. fire, police say
CA limits full-contact practices for youth football teams
5 arrested after fight breaks out in Huntington Beach
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Home invasion suspects sought in Lancaster
More TOP STORIES News