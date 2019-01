EMBED >More News Videos A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Malibu-Calabasas area.

The man accused of killing a father who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park has pleaded not guilty.Anthony Rauda was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary.He entered a not-guilty plea through his attorneys Tuesday and is due back in court Feb. 4 for a hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.He remains jailed on $10 million bail.Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.The suspect is also accused of shooting into vehicles on three separate occasions in 2017, but no one was hurt.Rauda is also accused of shooting at a Tesla along Las Virgenes Road on June 18, 2018.Just four days later, he is accused of killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, who was fatally shot while in a tent with his two daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. The young girls were not injured.Rauda also has been charged with several burglaries that happened in 2018 in the Calabasas area before being arrested in October.Court records show that Rauda has done two stints in prison for weapons violations.If convicted as charged, Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.