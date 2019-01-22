Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda pleads not guilty in killing of father at park

EMBED </>More Videos

A Calabasas burglary suspect was charged Monday with killing a father who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man accused of killing a father who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Rauda was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary.

He entered a not-guilty plea through his attorneys Tuesday and is due back in court Feb. 4 for a hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.

He remains jailed on $10 million bail.

Arrest made in connection with Calabasas burglaries
EMBED More News Videos

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Malibu-Calabasas area.



Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

The suspect is also accused of shooting into vehicles on three separate occasions in 2017, but no one was hurt.

Rauda is also accused of shooting at a Tesla along Las Virgenes Road on June 18, 2018.

Just four days later, he is accused of killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, who was fatally shot while in a tent with his two daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. The young girls were not injured.

Rauda also has been charged with several burglaries that happened in 2018 in the Calabasas area before being arrested in October.

Court records show that Rauda has done two stints in prison for weapons violations.

If convicted as charged, Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedhomicide investigationcampingshootingCalabasasLos Angeles CountyIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Reward doubled in fatal shooting of father at Calabasas campground
$15K reward offered in fatal shooting at Calabasas campground
Father killed at Calabasas campground was shot in head
Family mourns father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground
Previous shootings reported at Calabasas park where father killed
LASD investigating shooting death of man at family's campsite in Calabasas
Top Stories
LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
LA City Council declares 'Justin Turner Day'
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Man found dead of apparent burns near open electric vault in Westlake district
Super Bowl ticket prices may be high but food prices will stay low
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Powerful SoCal winds topple trees, power lines
Show More
Robbery suspect caught inside OC bank which was closed for holiday
Jimmy John's offers free food to those affected by government shutdown
Firefighters rescue trapped driver after tractor trailer, asphalt truck crash
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
WATCH: Increased humpback whale sightings reported in OC
More News