91 Freeway shooting: Family releases photo of teen girl killed in officer-involved shooting

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members have released the photo of a 17-year-old girl killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.

The family identified the teenager as Hannah.

The teen was shot Friday in the officer-involved shooting involving a Fullerton police officer, authorities said. It's still unclear why she was hit.

Hannah died at a hospital following the shooting.

In a statement, the Anaheim Police Department said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at Kramer Boulevard, where a Fullerton police K-9 officer radioed that he had been involved in a shooting.

Anaheim police said they found what appears to be a handgun at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
