91 Freeway shooting: Family releases photo of teen girl killed in officer-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members have released the photo of a 17-year-old girl killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.
The family identified the teenager as Hannah.
The teen was shot Friday in the officer-involved shooting involving a Fullerton police officer, authorities said. It's still unclear why she was hit.
Hannah died at a hospital following the shooting.
In a statement, the Anaheim Police Department said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at Kramer Boulevard, where a Fullerton police K-9 officer radioed that he had been involved in a shooting.
Anaheim police said they found what appears to be a handgun at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
