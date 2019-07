91 Freeway shooting: Family releases photo of teen girl killed in officer-involved shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members have released the photo of a 17-year-old girl killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.The family identified the teenager as Hannah.The teen was shot Friday in the officer-involved shooting involving a Fullerton police officer, authorities said. It's still unclear why she was hit.Hannah died at a hospital following the shooting.In a statement, the Anaheim Police Department said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway at Kramer Boulevard, where a Fullerton police K-9 officer radioed that he had been involved in a shooting.Anaheim police said they found what appears to be a handgun at the scene.Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.