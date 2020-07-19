Family seeking justice for South LA man killed in front of home in 2016

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four years after the murder of a young man in South Los Angeles, his family is still seeking justice.
DeAndre Hughes, 30, was standing in front of his home on July 17, 2016, talking with a friend when a car pulled up and someone shot and killed him.
He was a loving son and brother, a hard-working man who took the train to and from his job at Cedars-Sinai hospital every day for nine years.
"I'm just begging as a mother," Barbara Pritchett said. "That was my first-born. We did everything together."
At the time of the shooting, there was a crowd of people in the park across the street, so someone may well have seen something.
The family, and the Los Angeles Police Department are asking anyone with information to please come forward.
Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
