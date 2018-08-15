FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever [imagine]," Jordan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Pot dispensary owned by hip-hop star opens in Sylmar
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan's clearance
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Stolen vehicle suspect collides with innocent driver after police chase
Show More
Investigators work to determine cause of Compton strip mall fire
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Your credit score may soon be going up
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
Former TV news reporter helping people live 'Unfiltered'
More News