Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver

An Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with an emotional photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day. (Credit: Loving Life Photography via Storyful)

WASHINGTON, Ind. --
It should have been the happiest day of their lives. Instead, an Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with a touching photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day.

Loving Life Photography shared images on October 5 of Jessica Padgett in her wedding gown on the day she was supposed to marry volunteer fireman Kendall Murphy. Murphy was killed by a drunk driver in November 2017 while helping a car crash victim.

The emotional photos show Padgett surrounded by friends and family as she posed with her bouquet in his boots and grieving at her fiance's grave.

As of Tuesday, the photographer's Facebook post has been shared more than 25,000 times.
