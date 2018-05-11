If you need a last minute gift for Mother's Day, the California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles is offering to help.The mall is preparing for the home stretch in what is one of their busiest times of the year. The store will be open from 4:30 a.m. on Saturday and stay open through the night until 7 p.m. Sunday.The hardest part may be figuring out what you're going to buy.This year, the hot item is flowers in a box, but if you're looking for a one of a kind gift or traditional flowers, the Mall will most likely have it.A piece of advice while buying: never accept the first offer. Vendors will typically cut a deal.