Yonathan O'Connor and Edna Lozas welcome the first baby of the new year at Dignity Health Community Hospital of San Bernardino with Dr. Joe Mawad on Monday Jan. 1, 2018.

Welcome! We're getting a look at the first babies welcomed in Southern California in 2018.The first baby born of the new year to the Dignity Health System was a boy at Glendale Memorial Hospital at 12:27 a.m. on Monday.A new set of parents at Dignity Health Hospital of San Bernardino are also celebrating their New Year's bundle of joy.Edna Lozas and Yonathan O'Connor welcomed a little girl, Ruby O'Connor, at 12:37 a.m.She weighed in at 7 pounds.