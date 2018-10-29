HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

These pint-sized patients at Advocate Children's Hospital are all dressed up for Halloween!

CHICAGO --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in suburban Chicago dressed up Monday as part of the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The hospital hosts the annual contest to bring a bit of fun and normalcy to the parents of babies hospitalized on their first Halloween.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon November 1 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Target gift card.

This year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into pumpkins, mermaids, superheroes and even "Where's Waldo?"

The participating babies ranged in age from less than one day old to three months old.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyhealthPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Halloween events in Southern California
Dietitians offer sweet, healthy advice for Halloween season
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
LA Comic Con brings in the cosplayers
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
VIDEO: Deputies perform CPR after baby stops breathing at mall
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
OC man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Mistrial declared in trial of Pomona officers involved in teen's violent arrest in 2015
Man, 89, stabbed at OC McDonald's
Images of truck involved in fatal San Gabriel hit-run released
Dietitians offer sweet, healthy advice for Halloween season
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
Lynwood murder-suicide: Husband, wife identified
Glendale students protest cancellation of homecoming game
Show More
Migrant caravan: Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' US border
7 wounded in shooting at Riverside nightclub, police say
Prosecutors seeking no bail on package-bomb suspect
Synagogue shooting suspect makes brief court appearance
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta
More News