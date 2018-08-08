The hotline, which will run through the end of August, has messages from five iconic Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.
Among the messages is a story from Goofy about his day and a question from Minnie Mouse about whether your child brushed their teeth, according to ABC News.
The hotline is toll-free but standard charges apply for cell phones. The hotline is limited to one message per call.
To hear the messages, call 1-877-7-MICKEY.
