LA City Council moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is moving forward with a proposal to let new parents take up to 18 weeks of fully paid leave.State law currently allows for 18 weeks of leave but with eligible employees receiving only a percentage of their wages. The plan, passed unanimously by the council, would raise it to 100 percent.The program would be paid for by employers, with possible exemptions or risk pools for small businesses and non-profits.It must still go through an approval process. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he would support it.