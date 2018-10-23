<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4540954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As a Make-A-Wish kid, a 5-year-old ''Ghostbusters'' fan got to don the suit, ride the Ecto-1 and even face off with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. (ABC News)