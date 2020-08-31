Family & Parenting

Military dad meets newborn son for the very first time at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX, Arizona -- A serviceman who was deployed for nine months was reunited with his family Saturday and met his newborn son for the first time.

Will Thompson, a military K-9 handler, was greeted at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix by his mother, wife, 2-year-old daughter and son Luke, who was born while Thompson was in the Middle East.

Thompson said his dog Frida helped him cope with missing his wife and kids while he was deployed.

"Not being able to be there for the birth, and missing the kiddos a lot of nights, being with Frida really helped me out," he said.

"Yeah I'm excited," said his wife Sarah. "It's weird that when he left we were a family of three and now we're officially a family of four!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonaviral videomilitaryviewer videonationalu.s. & worldsurprisegood newsfeel goodmust see video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
Baby leaving OC hospital after pregnant mother killed
Long Beach to begin payments to help neediest families with rent
Officials to discuss reopening more LA County businesses
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
Woman launches racist rant toward 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach
Disney's 'Mulan' live action adventure introduces fans to new star, Yifei Liu
Show More
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
National Eat Outside Day offers tasty way to support local eateries
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
More businesses allowed to reopen after CA issues new guidelines
Ron Jeremy now facing sex crime charges involving 17 victims
More TOP STORIES News