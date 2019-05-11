Mother battling cancer surprised with mariachi serenade on Dia de las Madres

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- In the U.S., Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, but countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico celebrate Dia de las Madres on May 10.In Southern California, Latinx carry the tradition of serenading moms with mariachi music.Mariachi Orgullo Jaliciense, a Boyle Heights band, was hired to surprise Maria Arellano, who is battling cancer, at her Paramount home with a serenade Friday morning.Arellano said she wasn't expecting a mariachi to walk into her mobile home and start playing "Las Mananitas" because that has never happened to her.This is a first for Arellano thanks to her friend Sasha Padmore, who hired the mariachi.Padmore said Arellano is like a mom to her, that's what she feels and that's what she sees.Arellano said she's never had a daughter, but when she met Padmore, she felt a special feeling for her.In the U.S., Arellano has a son who is of special needs and two in Mexico who she hasn't seen for nearly 20 years.Arellano said she hopes to one day spend a Mother's Day with them to hug and tell them she loves them.Padmore's mother is in Panama, but Arellano and Padmore have each other on Dia de las Madres and celebrate their love for one another through mariachi music.The owner of Mariachi Orgullo Jaliciense, Antonio Navarro, said when he sees moms cry, it reminds him of his mom and he starts crying, too.