Family & Parenting

Mom says Indiana water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A mother of four is frustrated after being told she shouldn't breastfeed in public at an Indiana water park.

Kayla Britton says she was at the Kokomo Beach Water Park when a lifeguard told her to stop breastfeeding in public and that she should use the on-site breastfeeding room, WXIN reports.

"I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other and I was told by a life guard that I was not allowed to feed my baby," said Britton.

Indiana state law allows a mother to breastfeed anywhere the law allows her to be.

"It doesn't matter who's around or not around," Britton said. "I just said 'uh no', and kept on walking because I know my rights. I know the law."

In a statement, city officials say the lifeguard saw Kayla walking through a pool breastfeeding the child. They feared the baby could ingest pool chemicals during the feeding.

However, Britton says she was at the water's edge.

"I'm well over 5 foot tall so I don't think he could be exposed to pool water 5 feet above it," said Britton.

Britton posted on Facebook about the incident.

Frustrated mother says lifeguard at Kokomo Beach Water Park told her to stop breastfeeding in public. Courtesy of WXIN.


She says she hopes it is a teaching moment for other businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsocietypoolu.s. & worldbreast feeding
RELATED
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Venice
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 1 year later
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Injured hiker airlifted from trail near Angeles Crest Highway
L.A. County to start upgrades on water system for Compton, Willowbrook
Tesla driver hits CA couple in crosswalk, killing husband
Show More
Bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village released
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
Evacuations ordered as brush fires burn in Grapevine
Long Beach woman killed by stray gunfire while inside her home
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More TOP STORIES News