Most families got way more candy than they could, or should, eat on Halloween. To help with this candy overload, local dentists are offering a buy-back program.Many dentists are offering prizes like new toothbrushes for kids in exchange for their sweet loot.At Toni Chen Dental in San Gabriel, they are giving away cash for Halloween candy. They are paying $1 per pound of candy, up to 5 pounds.The Halloween Candy Buy-Back program boxes up the candy and sends it to U.S. troops overseas. More than 2,000 dentists nationwide are participating in the program.Last year the program collected more than 120,000 pounds of surplus candy.