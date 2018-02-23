FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Flight attendant helps mother of three calm down toddler on late-night flight (WPVI)

A caring flight attendant made a mother of three's flight a lot easier when she cared for her youngest child who wouldn't stop crying on the late-night flight.

Passenger Rachel Yuen was traveling on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles when she captured video of the heartwarming moment.

Yuen says the mother of three turned into an "acrobat" as she tried to keep the children calm.

That is when the flight attendant stepped in to help the mother who was getting the "stink eye" treatment from fellow passengers.

Since being posted to Facebook on February 13, the video has garnered over 745,000 views.
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldflight attendantfeel goodairlinelos angelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News