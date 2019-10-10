Family & Parenting

'I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.' 3-year-old recites positive message during walk to school

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything."

That positive phrase is inspiring millions after a video of 3-year-old Ayaan saying that to himself was posted online.

The young boy's mother said she and her husband taught Ayaan that phrase a year ago. They have constantly told Ayaan that he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Then, while walking to school, his mother heard him saying that phrase over and over to himself.

She said she was so proud of him, and she knows for a fact that he can do anything!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggood news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
Newsom stops in LA, signs bills addressing housing in CA
Cashier held at gunpoint during robbery in Garden Grove; suspect sought
Kamala Harris stops at WeHo's The Abbey ahead of LGBTQ town hall
Manheim, Ealy bring drama, action and fun to ABC's 'Stumptown'
Show More
Race related traffic stops raise outcry
Riverside middle school bullying case explodes on social media
SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in place Thursday, Friday
Heart of Hyde Park mural honors Hyde Park community and Nipsey Hussle
Van slams into front window of Santa Ana bakery
More TOP STORIES News