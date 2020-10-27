Blue Ridge Fire: Yorba Linda family grateful fire spared precious family memento of late son

By
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Blue Ridge Fire gutted Denise Behle's family home in Yorba Linda. Her home, which sits along Blue Ridge Drive, is one of at least 10 residences that were damaged in the massive wildfire.

The roof of the home is gone, and the living room and dining room are unrecognizable and full of charred and mangled furniture.

A blaze known as the Blue Ridge Fire has burned at least 15,200 acres and is advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.


Behle's family told Eyewitness News that they are very grateful everyone in their family escaped the flamed uninjured. They also said they prayed that a very special family memento would be saved from the flames.

That memento is a portrait of a cemetery, where they buried their baby boy, who died just 24 hours after being born 20 years ago. That painting was spared from the wildfire.

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Behle said it's difficult to see her house destroyed because of all the work she and her family put into it. But she is keeping things in perspective.

"But we have the most important thing. Everyone's safe. Everyone's healthy. We're going to be OK. We have a strong faith. We have a great family, great friends," she said.

Blue Ridge Fire evacuation map


Please note the map may take some time to load. The map can also be seen at this link.

