Recent rain inundates SoCal fields, destroying crops and keeping some farmworkers out of work

Some might think that the recent rain would be good for Southern California's farms. But, water has inundated fields, destroying crops and putting some farmworkers out of work.

Some might think that the recent rain would be good for Southern California's farms. But, water has inundated fields, destroying crops and putting some farmworkers out of work.

Some workers were out in the muddy fields Monday trying to pick fruits and vegetables as quickly as possible to get them out to market.

Berta Leon works in a strawberry field and says the fruit can get damaged when the fields get too much water. It's a complete loss for the owner of the field, as well as the workers because they lose out on work.

Some workers said while the rain is welcome, some can't be out in the fields because it's too dangerous.

Julia Huerta told Eyewitness News it's difficult to work when you're afraid of falling in the flooded fields and getting hurt.

Those that miss out on work say they lose about $100 a day. Huerta said she was laid off and hasn't worked for a month because of the rain.

For now, Leon says she's only getting about four or five hours a day because there just isn't enough work.

However, there is some good news. The rain has mostly moved out of the region and things are starting to dry out. The farmworkers say they might be able to start working in the field by Wednesday.