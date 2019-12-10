Style & Fashion

Nike introduces swimwear collection with hijab

Nike is introducing a new line of swimwear that includes a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab.

The Victory Swim Collection will offer a modest swimwear option for female athletes seeking full range of motion in the water, according to Nike.

It follows Nike's release of a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional head scarf during competition.

The Swim Hijab features an integrated mesh pocket that is advertised to hold hair in place through underwater movement.

Nike's Victory Swim Collection available on February 1.



The collection also includes a tunic and leggings.

Nike's Victory Swim Collection is available February 1 on Nike.com and at select retailers globally.
