Rita Moreno's striking 1962 Oscars dress makes a comeback in 2018

Recognize the dress Rita Moreno is wearing to the Oscars? There's a reason -- she also wore it to the Academy Awards in 1962. (Bettmann/Getty Images, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
Recognize the dress Rita Moreno is wearing to the Oscars? There's a reason -- she also wore it to the Academy Awards in 1962, proving that some fashion truly is timeless.

The sleeveless ballgown features a black bodice and a printed, gold-embellished skirt. Just like she did decades ago, Moreno paired the striking dress with long black gloves this year, but she added a black headpiece, a shimmering princess necklace and statement earrings to complete the look this time around.

In 1962, Moreno wore the dress while accepting the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her work on "West Side Story." She's noted for giving one of the shortest Oscars speeches on record while accepting that award.

Moreno is set to take the stage again tonight as a presenter.

PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
