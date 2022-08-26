Frustrated residents to protest over 'Fast and Furious' filming in Angelino Heights

ANGELINO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some Los Angeles residents are planning to hold a protest Friday over the filming of the latest "Fast and Furious" movie in their neighborhood.

The film shoot for the tenth installment of the action franchise is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Angelino Heights, but some residents said previous film shoots have led to an increase in street racing in the area.

Tire marks dot the street from racers doing burnouts in front of the iconic market that is seen in the movies. Residents feel the movie will further glorify and encourage illegal street racing.

Residents went to an organization to seek help to stop the filming because of the notoriety that it brings.

"When they found out that 'Fast and Furious 10' was going to be filming here -- again -- and despite requests from community members to stop the filming, to not film here, because of the increased traffic it'll bring and the increased street racing that it'll most likely bring, they were ignored," said Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone.

Kevitt said while residents are compensated for the short-term inconvenience of filming, there are long-term impacts.

Not only do they want the Los Angeles Police Department to get involved, they're asking for some type of responsive action from NBC Universal, which produces the film. They suggest, at the very least, that the film include some sort of disclaimer - a short video shown at the beginning and end of the movie discouraging fans from being involved in illegal street racing.

Two protests are scheduled to take place Friday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"Fast X" is scheduled to be released next year.