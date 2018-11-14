Fast-moving brush fire erupts near homes in Rialto

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4684994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters use a bulldozer as part of the firefight against the Sierra Fire in the Rialto area on Tuesday.

Everyone in Rialto be safe!! pic.twitter.com/pHgtPg9knR — Jose (@JoseAlbert69) November 14, 2018

#LIVE: Traffic starts to build as nearby residents seen leaving from the area https://t.co/2C35hWdY22 pic.twitter.com/mKjPlv2pks — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2018

A fast-moving brush fire erupted dangerously close to homes in the Rialto area of San Bernardino County late Tuesday, prompting panicked residents to self-evacuate as flames rushed by.The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Flames burned medium-to-heavy fuel with a rapid rate of spread, fire officials said. Within minutes, the growing inferno grew from about 3 acres to approximately 20 acres.Several firefighters in fire trucks and a bulldozer immediately responded to the blaze while strong wind gusts appeared to move most of the flames away from nearby homes.Despite the direction of the fire, embers from the blaze jumped Riverside Avenue, where some backyards and at least one palm tree caught fire in the Ferguson Park neighborhood.Firefighters worked against the 50 mph winds to spray water on the flaming palm tree, whose glowing embers jumped on multiple houses and caused major concern.A number of power lines also appeared to catch fire as the wind-driven flames continued to quickly move near the neighborhood. Lights were also out in some parts of the area.No structures were spotted on fire.Meantime, footage from AIR7 HD showed residents packing their vehicles, though no official evacuation orders were announced. Traffic also built up along Locust Avenue as homeowners attempted to flee the area.Shortly after 11 p.m., the Sierra Fire appeared to lose strength as it moved south and away from homes.According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, a total of 26 engines, seven handcrews, three bulldozers and one sheriff's department patrol helicopter were assigned to the fire.