U.S. & WORLD

1 dead, 1 injured after explosion levels home in East Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and another injured after a home exploded in East Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, causing damage to several neighboring homes. (ClevelandFire/Twitter)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio --
One person is dead and another injured after an explosion destroyed a house in East Cleveland.

First responders were called to the home in the 1000 block of East 125th Street on Sunday afternoon, and fire officials said they found one deceased female and a male who sustained multiple burn injuries.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be the foundation of a home surrounded by a field of debris. The blast visibly damaged several neighboring homes, blowing out windows and causing other forms of structural damage to nearby houses.



East Cleveland Deputy Fire Chief Robert Benjamin said the gas had been turned off in the area and several neighbors had been evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Benjamin said he believed the neighborhood was "under normal activities" prior to the blast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosiondestroyed homesu.s. & worldOhio
U.S. & WORLD
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News