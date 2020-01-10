Fatal crash shuts down WB 60 Freeway in City of Industry; Hit-and-run suspect in custody

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash involving a hit-and-run suspect shut down all westbound lanes on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry Thursday evening, authorities said.

The fiery crash involving at least three vehicles happened at about 10 p.m., just east of Crossroads Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim has not been identified. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

The hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody after fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed a major backup as crews were in the process of clearing the wreckage.

Traffic was being diverted off at Crossroads Parkway.

It was unclear when lanes would reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
city of industrylos angeles countyhit and runfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Batman's sidekick, Burt Ward, gets Hollywood star next to Adam West's
Police kill suspect in mother's murder near CA-NV state line
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
Police search for suspects accused of beating Santa Ana teens with bat
Joe Biden endorsed by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, aide confirms
Show More
Joe Biden visits SoCal for fundraiser, tour of bridge project
New bodycam videos show LAPD shooting machete-wielding man
Actor Edd Byrnes, known for "77 Sunset Strip," dies at 87, family says
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Westlake District day labor center under threat of closure
More TOP STORIES News