Armed burglary suspect shot, killed by deputies in Lake Forest neighborhood, authorities say

A woman who authorities say is a burglary suspect was shot and killed by deputies in Lake Forest Wednesday morning.
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who authorities say is a burglary suspect was shot and killed by deputies in Lake Forest Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Loumont Drive.

According to authorities, when deputies responded to the residential area, the woman appeared to have a gun.

They ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, and when she didn't, deputies opened fire.

Deputies say they later found the weapon at the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
