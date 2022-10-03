54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles.

Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station were called about 8 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, and found 45-year-old Milagros Medina suffering from stab wounds, the sheriff's department reported. She died at a hospital.

Detectives announced that they were looking for a man believed to have been Medina's boyfriend, and sought the public's help to find him.

On Sunday about 4:45 p.m., authorities went to the 1900 block of Rosemead Boulevard after receiving a tip that the man was seen walking in the area, and he was taken into custody, the sheriff's department reported.