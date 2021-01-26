Father and daughter electrocuted in backyard of Panorama City home

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and his daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of a home in Panorama City early Monday morning, officials say.

Firefighters discovered the 53-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter in a shed after they responded to the area of Tupper Street near Cedros Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The father apparently went outside to investigate a loud noise, unaware power lines had come down during Sunday night's rainstorm. His daughter then went to check on him.

When Los Angeles city firefighters arrived, the two were found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Panorama City residents Ferdinand Tejada and Janine Reyn Tejada.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power and LAPD arrived to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
panorama citylos angeleslos angeles countyelectrocution
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for SoCal
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
LAUSD head says teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen
CA launches vaccine notification pilot website in LA, SD counties
Snow closes part of Grapevine, snarls traffic through Cajon Pass
Video shows owner torching his own restaurant: Investigators
Show More
Tribal members say 'This Land is Your Land' at inauguration diminished history
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
Virus-sniffing dogs to be used to screen NBA game attendees
'WandaVision' songwriters share hidden meaning behind show's theme songs
Rain triggers mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon
More TOP STORIES News