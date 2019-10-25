Father, child killed in Azusa apartment fire

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father and child are dead after a fire at an apartment in Azusa Thursday night.The fire happened at a home near Sierra Madre and North Vernon avenues around 9:10 p.m.Firefighters arrived and found the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 34 minutes to extinguish the fire. They then found two bodies inside the burned apartment.Los Angeles County fire officials say a mother and another child were transported to a local hospital.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.