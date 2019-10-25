Father, child killed in Azusa apartment fire

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father and child are dead after a fire at an apartment in Azusa Thursday night.

The fire happened at a home near Sierra Madre and North Vernon avenues around 9:10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 34 minutes to extinguish the fire. They then found two bodies inside the burned apartment.

Los Angeles County fire officials say a mother and another child were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countyfatal firefiredeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared as Tick Fire ravages SoCal
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
Show More
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
Small brush fire burns heavy brush in Rosemead
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Tick Fire evacuees, relief workers
Red flag warnings through Friday across SoCal
Castaic teen gymnast receives cutting-edge hip surgery at CHLA
More TOP STORIES News