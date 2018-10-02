Local father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto

EMBED </>More Videos

A local father is fighting for his life after he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver while on his bicycle in Rialto.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A local father is fighting for his life after he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver while on his bicycle in Rialto.

Andy Welch was riding his bike to Rosa's Market to get something to eat on Friday. He was riding his bike on Bohnert Avenue heading westbound toward Linden Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid, Welch's family members said.

Welch remained lying on the street - severely injured but conscious - while other vehicles passed him by. After about half an hour, he was able to crawl to his cellphone and call for help, his family said.

He has been in a medically induced coma at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton following surgery to repair a rupture to his intestines.

"You know, we live in a fallen world, and when you can do this to a human being, I mean, it's very sad because, what if it was one of your family members? You know, how would you feel?" said Yolanda Gaytan, the great grandmother of Welch's 3-year-old daughter.

Welch's daughter calls her dad her superhero. She said she wants the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

Welch's family says he took a turn for the worse on Monday. His family members were called to the hospital, and they thought they may need to say their last goodbyes. However, relatives say Welch has improved since then, and he is now breathing on his own, though he remains on a ventilator.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runbicycle crashsearchcar crashtraffic accidentRialtoColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
Show More
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
LAX workers to take part in worldwide protest
More News