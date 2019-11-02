LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A father was killed after he and his family were struck by a suspected drunk driver while they were out trick-or-treating in Long Beach on Halloween night.
The tragic crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday near Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place where officers found the three pedestrians critically injured, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.
All three victims, reportedly from the same family, were transported to a hospital where the victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say the driver of the car, identified as 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was driving southbound on Country Club Drive toward Los Cerritos Park Place when he turned onto the sidewalk instead of the road, striking Awaida, his wife and 3-year-old son.
Navarro was arrested and is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $100,000 bail. He's facing possible charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses for the family.
Anyone with additional information or footage of the crash are being asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling the L.A. Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Father killed, family critically injured in suspected DUI crash while trick-or-treating in Long Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News