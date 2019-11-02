Father killed, family critically injured in suspected DUI crash while trick-or-treating in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A father was killed after he and his family were struck by a suspected drunk driver while they were out trick-or-treating in Long Beach on Halloween night.

The tragic crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday near Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place where officers found the three pedestrians critically injured, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

All three victims, reportedly from the same family, were transported to a hospital where the victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver of the car, identified as 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was driving southbound on Country Club Drive toward Los Cerritos Park Place when he turned onto the sidewalk instead of the road, striking Awaida, his wife and 3-year-old son.

Navarro was arrested and is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $100,000 bail. He's facing possible charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses for the family.

Anyone with additional information or footage of the crash are being asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling the L.A. Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countycar crashduivictimsdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some evacuations remain for Maria Fire near Santa Paula
LAX makes changes to new rideshare pick-up system
Brandi Hitt reflects on Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
COSTLY CALIFORNIA: Simple solutions for saving money
Atwater Village recycling yard fire triggers warnings about air quality
Maria Fire: SCE re-energized power line shortly before blaze
Many turning to Fontana for affordable homes in CA
Show More
Beto O'Rourke announces he's dropping 2020 presidential bid
SoCal residents honor loved ones on Día de los Muertos
Former East LA massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct
Greta Thunberg, Billie Eilish attend climate strike march in DTLA
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
More TOP STORIES News