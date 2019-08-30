Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles neighborhood

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A father of two, who had another baby on the way, was gunned down on a residential street in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Two suspects were seen fleeing from the scene.

A police SWAT team surrounded and searched a nearby home thinking one of the suspects inside, but they say after entering the home they did not find him there.

The shooting happened on Flower Street near 75th Street Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was standing outside his car when he was shot and killed. Witnesses saw two men, believed to be in their 20s, fleeing from the scene.

The victim is described as a man in his 30s who had two children and another baby on the way. Distraught family members were at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Streets in the area were expected to remain shut down for some time as the investigation continues.
