Family of murdered South LA woman pressing city to offer reward in case

EMBED >More News Videos The family of a 53-year-old woman who was found dead with her hands bound inside her home in South Los Angeles is pleading for answers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a murdered woman found bound and gagged in her South Los Angeles home is asking city leaders to introduce a reward.They're hoping the money will help investigators find the killer.Fatima Johnson's daughters found their mother's body in her Western Avenue home on July 1 after she didn't show up for work."She had a smile that could light up the room," said her daughter, Tyesa Harvey."She had a beautiful spirit. She had the spirt of giving. She gave more of herself than she should have gave."Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating, but her family hopes a reward would help those efforts.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, Detectives Brian Smith or Pat Farmer at(323) 786-5113.Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been established to help Johnson's family.