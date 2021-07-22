Family of murdered South LA woman pressing city to offer reward in case

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a murdered woman found bound and gagged in her South Los Angeles home is asking city leaders to introduce a reward.

They're hoping the money will help investigators find the killer.

Fatima Johnson's daughters found their mother's body in her Western Avenue home on July 1 after she didn't show up for work.

"She had a smile that could light up the room," said her daughter, Tyesa Harvey.

"She had a beautiful spirit. She had the spirt of giving. She gave more of herself than she should have gave."

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating, but her family hopes a reward would help those efforts.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, Detectives Brian Smith or Pat Farmer at(323) 786-5113.Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been established to help Johnson's family.

