Family of murdered South LA woman pressing city to offer reward in case

They're hoping the money will help investigators find the killer.
Fatima Johnson's daughters found their mother's body in her Western Avenue home on July 1 after she didn't show up for work.
"She had a smile that could light up the room," said her daughter, Tyesa Harvey.
"She had a beautiful spirit. She had the spirt of giving. She gave more of herself than she should have gave."
Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating, but her family hopes a reward would help those efforts.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division, Detectives Brian Smith or Pat Farmer at(323) 786-5113.Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been established to help Johnson's family.