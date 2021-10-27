halloween

Map shows America's favorite candy by state

EMBED <>More Videos

Map shows America's favorite candy by state

The ultimate Halloween debate may have decided a winner. A new U.S. map shows America's favorite candy by each state.

This research is all according to CandyStore.com which sells candy nationwide. It claims to have used 14 years' worth of data to put together the map.

California's favorite is the Reese's Peanut Butter cups, New York is Sour Patch kids, Texas is Starburst, Illinois is Sour Patch Kids, Pennsylvania is Hershey's Mini Bars, and North Carolina loves Reese's Cups.

Some form of chocolate reigns supreme across most of the country. Montana is notable because the winner there is bubble gum.

RELATED: Boy with cerebral palsy, famous for his elaborate Halloween get-ups, reveals 2021 costume
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Alfano's mom and dad started his "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Halloween costume in August, with an amazing eye for detail down to the mileage.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhalloweenfoodtrick or treatu.s. & worldcandycalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
OC family recreates 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride for Halloween
ABC7 Morning Show team unveils witching Halloween costumes
'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Halloween Show set for more costume changes
Unique pumpkin carving designs for fall
TOP STORIES
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
Protesters demand firing of IE teacher for mimicking Native Americans
'No place like home': Regina King cements her legacy in Hollywood
CA program offering cash to retrofit homes for earthquakes
Multi-billion loan program announced for CA's ports
Show More
Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood
7 Granada Hills school employees fired after refusing to get vaccine
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
OC family recreates 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride for Halloween
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in Encino home
More TOP STORIES News