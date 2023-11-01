For decades, Hollywood has shown the thrilling, action-packed side of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But do most people really know what its agents do?

Getting an inside look of the FBI at Citizens Academy in Westwood

The FBI on Tuesday held its Citizen Academy class in Westwood, giving students an up-close view of what an FBI agent is actually like in real life.

The FBI on Tuesday held its Citizen Academy class in Westwood, giving students an up-close view of what an FBI agent is actually like in real life.

"They're very straight-forward. They're good people like you and me. They're doing the very best job they can with what they have, and it's very impressive what they accomplish," said participant Brett Modesti, who was recommended to the class by a friend.

Over the course of ten weeks, participants learn how the bureau's Los Angeles field office conducts various types of investigations. Topics range from counter and cyber intelligence, terrorism, and money laundering and bribery, which was discussed Tuesday.

The participants also learn about weapons and some FBI tactics. At times, they even get to hang out with special agents at the gun range.

"I'm in education so I would like to get more students involved in this industry. I see it as a viable option for many students, especially students of color who may not have known about these types of opportunities," said participant Alfonzo Webb.

Since 2001, more than a thousand students have completed the program. They come from all walks of life in the public and private sectors, faith-based groups, Hollywood producers - even a few journalists have come through the program.

"The FBI is only as effective in protecting our community as the community support we get from all the folks in the L.A. area,' said Joshua Murphy, special agent in charge of Mission Services.

The FBI's Citizens Academy is free and it will reopen again next year.