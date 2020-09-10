FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter who may have been kidnapped in Mexico

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6403754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials announced on Wednesday that Los Angeles City firefighter Frank Aguilar may be the likely victim of a violent kidnapping in Mexico.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6387568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LAFD firefighter Frank Aguilar vanished after a recent trip to Rosarito, Mexico. His family fear the worst and are calling for his safe return.

The FBI continues to assist our Mexican law enforcement partners in the search for @LAFD Fireman, Francisco Aguilar, who is believed to have gone missing from Rosarito, MX. Anyone with information should call the FBI 24 hours a day at 3104776565 #Missing https://t.co/5tf7RfoynI — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI on Thursday said it was continuing to work with Mexican authorities in the search for a missing Los Angeles city firefighter who may have been kidnapped in the resort town of Rosarito.According to the FBI's Los Angeles office, Frank Aguilar disappeared in mid-August after he went to the condominium he owns near the popular coastal destination in Mexico.In a statement, the bureau said it "is providing assistance in this case through its legal attache located at the United States Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, as requested by Mexican law enforcement partners, who have jurisdiction over this situation."Federal authorities urged anyone with information about the case to contact their local FBI field office, or the nearest American embassy or consulate.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced last week that the 48 year-old Aguilar was possibly the victim of a violent kidnapping.Aguilar is a 20-year veteran of the Los Angels Fire Department.