Motive still a mystery in Trump assassination attempt

The FBI hosted a media call Wednesday afternoon to provide the latest updates on its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The FBI on Wednesday afternoon provided the latest updates on its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Though it's been able to gain extensive analysis of the suspect's "mindset" in the days leading up to the shooting through searches of his online activity, it still has not helped them establish a "definitive motive," the FBI explained. It also hasn't identified any co-conspirators or associates who may have had advanced knowledge of the attack, the agency said.

The FBI said it has conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage in its investigation.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

An analysis of Thomas Matthew Crooks' online activity between 2019 and 2024 has helped the FBI get an "extensive analysis" of his mindset and the research he conducted in preparation for his attack, the agency said.

In response to a question from ABC News' Pierre Thomas, FBI agent Kevin Rojek said their analysis found Crooks engaged in a "sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack on some events," and when the Trump rally was announced, he became "hyperfocused" on it as a target of opportunity.

The FBI said it also still hasn't seen any indication that Crooks was directed by a foreign entity to conduct the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.